North Lauderdale man accused of trying to kill girlfriend by setting her on fire

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Lauderdale man has been arrested for trying to kill his girlfriend.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Noe Jimenez-Cortes, Monday.

Deputies said they received a call Monday morning about a suspicious incident near the 4300 block of Northwest 54th Street in North Lauderdale.

Investigators said when they arrived they found a woman who said she was intentionally set on fire by her boyfriend, Jimenez-Cortes.

Detectives said Jimenez-Cortes ran away prior to the deputies’ arrival.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Deputies said a preliminary investigation revealed that Jimenez-Cortes poured an accelerant on the victim’s body before setting her on fire with a cigarette.

BSO said Jimenez-Cortes was taken into custody without incident in North Lauderdale Monday evening.

