NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida firefighter was bid a final farewell after a tough battle.

Hilary Cornell Kanwischer passed away last week after a brave battle with cancer.

On Monday morning, the funeral service was held in Fort Lauderdale to honor her life.

Loved ones and colleagues paid their respects at the Sanctuary Church.

Kanwischer was a 27-year veteran of the North Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department.

She was a driver-engineer who worked primarily out of Station 44.

A funeral procession followed Monday’s memorial service.

7SkyForce was overhead as it traveled from Federal Highway north to Palm Beach County — where Kanwischer was laid to rest.

She leaves behind a husband, two children, a mother and two siblings.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.