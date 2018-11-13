North Beach neighbors on edge after multiple Peeping Tom sightings

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are trying to catch a man who has been spotted by residents of the city’s North Beach neighborhood peeking at women while he pleasured himself.

Area residents told 7News they’re angry and on edge ever since reports surfaced of the voyeur who was caught on surveillance video looking into an apartment near 80th Street and Abbott Avenue, Nov. 1.

“I feel scared to death,” said an area resident who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

The woman described the frightening moments when she and her loved ones realized they were being watched.

“The motion light was on. We didn’t think much about it, but then he kept hearing something, so he looked out the window, saw him,” said Street. “He yelled at him. [The Peeping Tom] ran away.”

A couple who lives in the area said they also saw the subject on Sunday at another location.

“We saw the gentleman looking in the window, and we asked him, ‘What are you doing?'” said the woman who spotted him, “and he stated, ‘I’m looking in the window at a woman,’ nonchalantly. When I went to take my phone out to take a picture of him, he ran away.”

Surveillance video shows the couple confronting the man before he bolted.

“He was standing right there on the steps, leaning against the air conditioner, looking in her window,” said the woman who saw the Peeping Tom on Nov. 1.

Each time he was spotted, neighbors would collect pieces of evidence, from his bicycle, to the milk crate he stood on, to the video catching him in the act.

Neighbors said they spotted the man a third time at a nearby park on Monday.

“He was actually sexually harassing a woman,” said the woman from the Nov. 1 sighting.

Area residents called police, who, they said, took the man into custody and put him in handcuffs. However, no arrest was made.

“They said, ‘Oh, we can’t arrest him because it’s misdemeanor voyeurism, and a police officer has to witness it before it’s a crime,” said the woman from the Nov. 1 sighting.

An email from a neighbor was sent to Miami Beach Police regarding the crime with a subject that reads, “I’m frightened.”

In a reply from police, officials said, “Responding patrol officers collected the subject’s information to include a consenting DNA sample, fingerprints and picture for our files.”

In their email, police said they passed out fliers in the neighborhood where the man has been spotted.

But North Beach residents said that isn’t enough.

“He’s looking in the windows. What is he gonna do next? Try to climb in the window? Try to attack somebody?” said the woman from the Nov. 1 sighting.

7News reached out to Miami Beach Police on Tuesday night, but officials said they couldn’t speak further on the matter because this is part of a larger investigation.

If you have any information on this Peeping Tom or his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

