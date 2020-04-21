North Bay Village resident raises $50,000 for furloughed golf club employees

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Financial help has been delivered to workers who have been laid off from two South Florida golf clubs.

Robert McKnight, a North Bay Village resident, started a GoFundMe page and raised $50,000 for furloughed employees of the Normandy Shores and Miami Beach golf clubs.

McKnight split up the money evenly and delivered the checks to 85 workers, so they can pay their rent, buy groceries or pay other bills.

“These employees work hard,” McKnight said. “They teach our kids. They help our residents. They take care of the tourists that come, so it’s our turn to help them back.”

“That was pretty nice of all the members to donate and give to us,” Leonardo Infante, a golf club employee, said.

“Hopefully, they’ll be able to get back to work real soon with golf courses set to be among the first things to reopen in the coming days and weeks,” North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham said.

McKnight said his children attend free lessons at Normandy Shores during the school year, and they all wanted to give back.

