North Bay Village Police, M-DCPS Police conduct active shooter training exercise

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Bay Village Police and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police officers joined forces to conduct an active shooter training scenario.

The officers met at Treasure Island Elementary School along East Treasure Drive, near the 79th Street Causeway, Tuesday morning.

North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega said it is important to prepare for a potential situation involving an active shooter.

“Unfortunately, we live in a very dangerous world with a lot of bad things happening,” said Noriega, “so we’ve gotta prepare to do anything and everything possible to have our officers ready to respond to a mass casualty incident.”

The police officers took part in various scenarios and were taught how to properly handle each case.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.