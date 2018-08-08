North Bay Village intersection shut down due to watermain break

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A watermain break in North Bay Village closed down an intersection in the road.

The watermain break burst near North Treasure Drive and Adventure Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the area has been shut down while crews work to fix the break and then clean up the mess.

Homes and businesses in the area were not affected and all have water.

