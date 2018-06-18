Norland pastor believes man caught on surveillance is repeat church burglar

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pastor at a Miami Gardens church believes a robber targeted them again and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The pastor said the Norland Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Miami Gardens was the target of a brazen burglar.

“Within the last six months, there have been four robberies in this church,” said Norland Seventh-Day Adventist Church Pastor Theophilus Roberts.

A surveillance camera on June 12 at the church captured the culprit that Roberts thinks is behind all the burglaries.

“We believe by the footage that we’ve seen and the build the individual, the MO of the hoodie and gloves, that it’s the same person,” he said.

Roberts said the burglar cut the electricity to the church before he used a brick to break in.

“This is the window, the last window that he broke,” Roberts said. “We estimate that he pushed his hand through here and opened this door with this bar and came in.”

The damage is still left behind from the subject’s first visit, Roberts said.

“He broke this door and came in and stole all of our equipment, and it’s devastating. It’s devastating,” he said.

Roberts said the subject took thousands of dollars worth of equipment including computers, speakers and a keyboard.

“It has been very frustrating for me as a pastor because I believe I am responsible, to a certain extent, for the security of the members of this church, and right now, I feel hopeless,” Roberts said.

The pastor believes this subject is behind burglaries at nearby churches. “We believe this guy is a serial burglar. He has burglarized at least six churches in this area, not only our church,” Roberts said. “It is significant that this guy is caught, and we need the help of the community.”

Between the damage of the church building and the stolen equipment, Roberts said the thief has cost him over $10,000.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

