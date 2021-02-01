Nor’easter disrupting South Florida flights

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The nor’easter developing off the mid-Atlantic coast is affecting flights across South Florida.

Miami International Airport is reporting 30 flights delayed or canceled so far.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reported 51 flights impacted by the storm.

Officials warn travelers to double-check their flights before heading to the airport.

