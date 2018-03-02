FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A nor’easter that’s wreaking havoc along the East Coast is making an impact at airports in South Florida.

The inclement weather has led to 42 delays and 42 cancellations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday.

At Miami International Airport, the winter storm has caused 61 cancellations but no delayed flights.

Airlines are urging travelers to check with them for the status of their flights.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.