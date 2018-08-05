MIAMI (WSVN) - A national nonprofit is aiming to make life a little bit easier for military families in South Florida, as their children prepare to go back to school time.

Operation Homefront distributed 200 backpacks filled with school supplies at the National Guard Armory in Miami, Sunday.

The event is part of the annual Back-to-School Brigade, where the organization gives away over 40,000 backpacks nationwide.

Military mom Rose Tolentino said she’s grateful for the helping hand.

“It really means a lot. We’ve always worked with the military. I was a case manager for homeless veterans, and this is our life, so it means a lot,” she said.

Operation Homefront is on a nonstop mission is to help military families thrive in the communities they work so hard to protect.

