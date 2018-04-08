DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization honored one of the adult victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The nonprofit Fathers M.I.A. gave the family of Aaron Feis its “Father of the Year” award during a ceremony in Davie, Saturday night.

Feis, an assistant football coach at the Parkland school, lost his life shielding students and teachers from gunfire during the Feb. 14 massacre.

He was well-known as a mentor and positive influence on thousands of students and athletes in the community.

Feis’ wife and daughter accepted the posthumous award.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.