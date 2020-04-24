Non-profits intervene to help speed along plasma donations

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Survivors of the coronavirus are now seeing an easier path to donating plasma to help others.

OneBlood is currently the only company in South Florida where people can donate plasma, but there has been concern that the donations are not being made fast enough.

Now, several non-profits are stepping in.

One donor said, “I’m surprised. I expected to be contacted Monday or Tuesday.”

“It was frustrating that I couldn’t get through to anybody,” another said.

Medical professionals have had the same concern, saying that donations are simply not being processed fast enough.

Dr. Warren Sturman of the Broward County Medical Reserve Corps said, “The reason we got involved was because of frustrations with some of the donors, some of the groups, and some of the hospitals about the cumbersome process and the time it took.”

The Broward County Medical Reserve Corps said over 90% of donations registered with OneBlood are not going through and are now asking donors to register on their website.

“If there’s any issues, we call the medical director on the spot to expedite the process,” Sturman said.

Heal As One in Miami, another non-profit, has a similar mission.

Paul Laroche’s brother is battling COVID-19 in the hospital and has been improving since receiving plasma. “People are dying, and people don’t have time,” he said.

He started the non-profit to help others in this situation.

Laroche said, “Sometimes, if we go by the normal process, sometimes the waiting list builds up to a week or 10 days, before the donor can go in to donate.”

Dr. Paula Eckhardt of Memorial Healthcare said, “What we think will happen is that that will help them recover faster from the disease. In some cases get off of ventilators faster.”

Coral Springs Police Department Lt. Scott Myers said, “It’s very easy. It’s not painful. It doesn’t take a tremendous amount of time.”

Broward County teacher Stephanie Miller has received a plasma donation and will be monitored over the coming weeks.

The donation was made possible by Heal As One.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.