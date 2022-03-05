PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A local non-profit, “Pounds of Clothes,” spreads awareness for World Obesity Day by giving to the community.

The non-profit held the drive Friday, at Memorial Healthcare in Pembroke Pines, providing clean clothes to those in need.

Their mission is to collect and donate casual and professional large size clothing from weight loss patients whose wardrobes have become too large.

Casual clothing donations received will be donated to Lifenet4Families.

Professional clothing donations received will help support low-income individuals who are seeking employment.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.