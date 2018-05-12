VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration opened its doors to the public on Saturday.

Visitors got a sneak peak at what it’s like to work for the federal agency. Scientists were on hand to answer questions and give a tour.

“It’s an open house that gives the members of the community a chance to come inside our NOAA research facilities, here where we study hurricanes and different aspects of oceanography,” said NOAA spokesperson Erica Rule.

Displays were set up around the facility to explain to visitors how the scientists do their work.

NOAA is responsible for daily weather forecasts and studying the world’s oceans.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.