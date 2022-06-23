MIAMI (WSVN) - Police investigated a suspicious package found in Miami and determined there was no threat.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Southeast Fourth Street along Brickell Avenue, Thursday.

City of Miami Fire Department as well as the bomb squad responded to the scene.

Police could be seen rummaging through a backpack.

Northbound lanes were closed to traffic but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.