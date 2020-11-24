No swim boundaries for portions of Biscayne Bay reduced

MIAMI (WSVN) - There’s an advisory update if you plan on being out in the waters of Biscayne Bay.

The no-swim advisory’s boundaries for portions of Biscayne Bay have been reduced.

Despite two days of clean water samples, the current boundaries will still include Port Boulevard to the north, the Rickenbacker Causeway to the south, Dog Beach to the east and the mainland to the west.

