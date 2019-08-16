No-swim advisory remains in parts of Miami-Dade after North Miami Beach sewage spill

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A no-swim advisory remains in place in parts of Miami-Dade County after a leak in a wastewater line led to a massive sewage spill at Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach.

Officials said more than a million gallons of sewage are polluting waterways in the area after last weekend’s rupture.

Crews are working on emergency repairs and have been testing the water for days. They will continue to do so into the weekend.

County officials urged everyone to stay out of the water, not only at the park, but in other surrounding areas as well.

The boundaries of the affected areas extend from Maule Lake to the north, the Intracoastal to the east, Haulover Inlet to the south and the mainland to the west.

