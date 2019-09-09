No-swim advisory lifted for some Key Biscayne beaches

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The no-swim advisory issued for some Key Biscayne beaches has been lifted.

The Florida Department of Health lifted the advisory, which was posted for Cape Florida and Key Biscayne, Monday.

The water quality samples have come back clean in both spots, health officials said.

Some beaches, such as Crandon North, Crandon South and the Rickenbacker Causeway Dog Beach, remain under the no-swim advisory.

