No-swim advisory lifted for Rickenbacker Causeway Dog Beach

MIAMI (WSVN) - The no-swim advisory for the Rickenbacker Causeway Dog Beach in Miami has been lifted.

Florida Department of Health officials lifted the advisory, Tuesday.

According to health officials, water samples from that location came back clean.

However, the no-swim advisories at Crandon North and Crandon South remain in effect after high levels of bacteria were detected at those two beaches.

