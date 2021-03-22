No-swim advisory lifted for parts of Aventura, North Miami Beach and NE Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A no-swim advisory has been lifted for parts of Aventura, North Miami Beach and Northeast Miami-Dade several days after a wastewater pipe burst.
On Monday, county officials said sample results from the water are safe once again.
A pipe burst near Northeast 183rd Street and Island Boulevard in Aventura on March 15.
Sewage leaked into nearby Little Maul Lake and surrounding waterways.
Officials said the areas affected included:
- Northeast 183rd Street to the north
- Oleta River State Park Beach to the south
- Biscayne Boulevard to the west
- Intracoastal Waterway to the east
- Greynolds Park
—
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.