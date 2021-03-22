No-swim advisory lifted for parts of Aventura, North Miami Beach and NE Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A no-swim advisory has been lifted for parts of Aventura, North Miami Beach and Northeast Miami-Dade several days after a wastewater pipe burst.

On Monday, county officials said sample results from the water are safe once again.

A pipe burst near Northeast 183rd Street and Island Boulevard in Aventura on March 15.

Sewage leaked into nearby Little Maul Lake and surrounding waterways.

Officials said the areas affected included:

Northeast 183rd Street to the north

Oleta River State Park Beach to the south

Biscayne Boulevard to the west

Intracoastal Waterway to the east

Greynolds Park

—

