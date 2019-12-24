No-swim advisory lifted for Oleta River State Park

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials said the no-swim advisory issued for Oleta River State Park in Northeast Miami-Dade has been lifted.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

The advisory was issued on Dec. 17 after a 6-inch sewer pipe burst in the nearby area.

The Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources has sampled the water and deemed it safe.

