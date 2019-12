DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A no-swim advisory has been lifted at the Deerfield Beach Pier.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the advisory on Friday after waters by the pier did not meet state requirements.

Officials lifted the advisory Tuesday after water samples they tested met state requirements.

