(WSVN) - A no-swim advisory has been lifted for three beaches in Virginia Key and Key Biscayne.

Miami-Dade County officials lifted the advisories for Crandon North, Crandon South and Virginia Key Beach, Tuesday.

The beaches were closed for poor water quality on Sept. 6.

However, recent testing showed that the water quality is now satisfactory.

