No swim advisory issued in Miami Beach after sewer main break

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Miami Beach have issued a no swim advisory for two areas in Miami Beach, days after a contractor hit the city’s sewer main.

Wednesday evening’s rupture in the area of on Fifth Street and Jefferson Avenue caused wastewater to seep into Biscayne Bay, forcing officials to post the advisory on Saturday.

The first area affected extends from First Street through Fifth Street. The second area covers from South Pointe Drive to 14th Street.

City officials said water tests came back with high levels of bacteria. They said they will collect samples daily until the water is clean.

