No-swim advisory issued for some Key Biscayne beaches

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A no-swim advisory has been issued for some beaches on or near Key Biscayne.

Crandon North, Crandon South, the dog beach along the Rickenbacker Causeway, Cape Florida and the Beach Club have been declared off limits to swimmers, Friday.

High levels of bacteria have been detected in the water at all of those beaches.

However, the advisory has been lifted at Virginia Key Beach, where officials said it’s safe to swim.

