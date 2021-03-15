No-swim advisory issued for parts of Aventura, North Miami Beach and NE Miami-Dade after pipe bursts

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have deemed the water in parts of Aventura, North Miami Beach and Northeast Miami-Dade unsafe to swim after a wastewater pipe burst.

A no-swim advisory was issued Monday after the pipe burst near Northeast 183rd Street and Island Boulevard in Aventura.

Crews managed to stop the leak but not before sewage leaked into nearby Little Maul Lake and surrounding waterways.

Officials said the areas affected include:

Northeast 183rd Street to the north

Oleta River State Park Beach to the south

Biscayne Boulevard to the west

Intracoastal Waterway to the east

Greynolds Park is also within the affected area, officials said.

Residents are advised to avoid recreational activities, including fishing and boating, until further notice.

