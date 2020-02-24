No swim advisory issued for Oleta River Park area in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A no swim advisory has been put into effect for part of Aventura.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department crews fixed a busted 8-inch sewer main pipe near Northeast 31st Court and 183rd Street in Aventura, Monday morning.

City officials said the break resulted in approximately 184,000 gallons of discharge to be released in the area, including Little Maule Lake and other nearby waterways.

A no swim advisory has since been issued for the Oleta River Park area, including Greynolds Park.

Boundaries for the advisory include Northeast 183 Street to the north, Oleta River State Park Beach to the south, Biscayne Boulevard to the west and the Intracoastal Waterway to the east.

Signs have been posted in the affected areas.

Officials continue to test the water and advise those in the area to avoid other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating until further notice.

