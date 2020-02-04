No swim advisory issued for Oleta River Park after pipe break

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A no swim advisory has been issued for Oleta River Park as crews work to repair a broken pipe in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department officials issued the advisory on Tuesday afternoon after crews contained an 18-inch wastewater pipe burst.

Now crews are working to repair the pipe that caused spillage into the area of 7000 Island Boulevard, Little Maule Lake and other nearby waters.

Boundaries affected include Northeast 183rd Street to the north, Oleta River State Park Beach to the South, Biscayne Boulevard to the west and the Intracoastal Waterway to the east.

Officials said Greynolds Park is included in the affected area.

The advisory also includes the avoidance of other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating.

