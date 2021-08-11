NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have issued a No Swim Advisory for Little Maule Lake.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department issued the advisory on Wednesday.

Crews are currently on scene working to repair an 18-inch wastewater pipe at 7900 Island Blvd.

The pipe break resulted in an unpermitted discharge to Little Maule Lake.

Officials advise people avoid contact with the water in the following areas: Northeast 183rd Street to the north, Oleta River State Park Beach to the south, Biscayne Boulevard to the west and the Intracoastal Waterway to the east.

Greynolds Park is also in the affected area.

