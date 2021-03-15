No-swim advisory issued after pipe bursts in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have deemed the water in one part of North Miami Beach unsafe to swim.

A no-swim advisory was issued Monday after a pipe burst near Northeast 31st Street and Island Boulevard.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as crews work on repairs.

Residents are also being advised to avoid recreational activities, including fishing and boating, until further notice.

