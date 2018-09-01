DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The hunt is on for a giant lizard loose in Davie.

Trappers set up shop on Saturday with equipment and bait, hoping to capture the Nile monitor that has been terrorizing the Lieberman family.

Chicken thighs and dead rodents are being used to lure the wild reptile. A golden retriever is also helping with the search.

The scaly animal was seen crawling near the backyard of the Liebermans’ home.

Area residents told 7News are hoping for a sense of relief.

