No one injured after car catches fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a car went up in flames in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Firefighters responded to the scene near Southwest 152nd Avenue and 56th Street, Wednesday morning.

When crews arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames.

Luckily, no one was in the vehicle at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

