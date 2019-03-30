No occupants found after car crashes into Lauderdale Lakes canal

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a canal in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place near Northwest 31st Avenue and 39th Street, at around 4 a.m., Saturday.

Witness Jay Rogeys described what he saw before he dialed 911.

“He was pushing the brakes and the lights at the same time, under the water,” he said. “It was just sad, man.”

No one was found inside the car when BSO divers searched the canal.

Investigators are attempting to determine what led up to the crash.

