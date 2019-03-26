No kids allowed: Key Largo welcomes first adult-only resort

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Bungalows Key Largo, an adult-only resort, is offering a one-of-a-kind experience in the Keys.

Vacationers are able to choose from a waterfront or garden bungalow that sleeps up to four people.

Each bungalow comes with two bicycles for easy access around the property and semi-private beach.

Not in the mood to bike? The resort offers a golf cart pick up and drop off service to all guests.

According to the company’s website, the resort is offering a limited time rate starting at $399 per person, per night for a 2-night minimum stay throughout 2019.

Paddleboards, snorkeling equipment, kayaks and other water sport equipment are available for unlimited use.

Leave the kids at home, as this resort only allows guests ages 18 and over on the property and has a minimum check-in age of 21.

