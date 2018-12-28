No injuries reported after police-involved crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A police officer is OK after he was involved in a crash in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 13th Avenue and 54th Street, just before 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the police cruiser collided with another vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Traffic in the area was rerouted, however, as rescue crews and police cleared the scene.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.