No injuries reported after fire erupts inside Senior Residential Campus in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to battle a fire at the Senor Residential Campus in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines firefighters evacuated to the north tower of the campus on the 600 block of Northwest 103rd Avenue on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared by FD. There are no injuries. https://t.co/vgKXmd50TP — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 11, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a firefighters could be seen outside of the building.

There were no injuries reported.

