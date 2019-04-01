No injuries reported after car crashes into sushi restaurant in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a sushi restaurant in Deerfield Beach.

Rescue crews responded to Kevin’s Sushi and Thai Restaurant, located near Southeast 7th Street and South Federal Highway just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

One witness captured the aftermath where the silver BMW could be seen inside of the restaurant.

There were no reported injuries from the driver or the occupants inside of the restaurant.

After assessing the damage to the building, firefighters said the business would remain closed until a city engineer could further investigate the structural integrity.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

