No injuries after water truck overturns along Turnpike

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers experienced temporary road closures after a rollover wreck on a South Florida highway.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene near the exit ramp to Southwest Eighth Street off Florida’s Turnpike in Sweetwater, Tuesday.

Crews worked to free the driver of an overturned water truck.

Fuel spills were cleaned from the roadways before the closures were lifted.

