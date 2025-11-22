MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A Miami Gardens home was left damaged a van slammed into the home late Friday night, leaving behind heavy damage but no reported injuries.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. near Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest 155th Street. Crews were seen towing a damaged white van away from the property, where the impact left a large hole in the front of the home.

By Saturday morning, the gaping opening had been boarded up, but the damage remained visible including a mangled section of fence in front of the house.

Police have not released details on what caused the driver to lose control. No injuries have been reported.

