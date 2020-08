MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A semi-truck topples over leaving traffic at a standstill in Miami Gardens.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 167th Street, Monday morning.

7 Skyforce over the scene as crews tried to flip the semi-truck right side up.

No one was injured, and the scene has since been cleared.

