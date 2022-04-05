MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to a home in the 8300 block of North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to a single-family home.

The flames were under control within five minutes, officials said.

Rescue crews said the building was under renovations and was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

