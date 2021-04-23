No injuries after firefighters put out house fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Miami Gardens families were forced out of their homes after an early morning fire broke out.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest Second Court off 191st Street, Friday morning.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where firefighters could be seen tackling the flames as heavy smoke billowed from the front door of the home.

One man said he heard the family of the damaged home yelling out “Fire!” and ensured everyone got out safely.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

