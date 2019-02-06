No injuries after fire erupts inside Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that destroyed a home in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Mayo Street and South 19th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire started in a home behind another home.

Video from the scene showed firefighters spraying water inside the residence.

Only one person was inside at the time, and they made it out safely.

The scene cleared just after 5 a.m.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

