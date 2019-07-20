No injuries after family’s boat slams into Turnpike barricade in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is reeling but grateful to be alive after their boat came loose from their truck and crashed into a barricade on the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Derly Oliveira Jr. said he and his family were heading to Key West on Saturday when they felt something wrong with their vessel while driving southbound near the Interstate 75 connection, Saturday morning.

“It started shaking, the differential came off, the drive shaft, everything,” he said.

Thankfully, the boat didn’t land in the traffic lanes, but in the median between the guardrails.

“It was scary when I saw that the first time. It’s crazy, crazy,” said Oliveira.

Florida Highway Patrol units arrived at the scene and started their investigation as the family watched in disbelief.

“I see a lot of things come out of the boat. I see a couple bottles of champagne, the freezer, the sodas, everything goes out,” said Oliveira.

The family lost both the truck and the boat, but Oliveira and his loved ones said they consider themselves very lucky. Not only was no one hurt; they’ll just tweak their weekend plans and head north instead of south.

“We have another boat. We’re going back to pick up another boat,” said Oliveira, “but we’re not going to go to Key West anymore. We’re going to the lake in Boca Raton.”

Troopers shut down the southbound lanes for the tow truck. The roadway has since reopened.

