PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a bus caught fire in Pembroke Pines.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near 1200 Northwest 160th Avenue, Wednesday.

A TOPS transit bus could be seen charred in the roadway.

The engine of the vehicle reportedly caught fire.

Everyone on the bus was removed safely.

The intersection remains blocked to traffic until the scene has cleared.

