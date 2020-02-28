No injuries after boat takes on water outside North Bay Village restaurant

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - No one was hurt after a boat began taking on water outside of a North Bay Village restaurant.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene at the docks of Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill, along the 1800 block of 79th Street, at around 4 p.m., Friday.

The boat’s owner said she was out on the water with a friend when they docked at the restaurant to have lunch, but before they finished their meal, they noticed the boat was going under.

“We noticed all the commotion out of our room and came out and saw this boat sinking right in front of us,” tourist Jennifer Cribb said.

7News drone footage captured the stern of the 48-foot Sea Ray submerged underwater.

7News cameras captured crews using water pumps in an effort to keep the vessel afloat.

The boat owner said she is counting her blessings because she had planned to take the boat to Bimini on Saturday, and she is grateful the incident did not happen on the way to the Bahamas.

“They’re just lucky that they’re still alive, I guess,” tourist Jeff Cribb said.

It remains unclear what caused the vessel to begin taking on water.

The vessel was towed from the restaurant’s docks, Friday night.

