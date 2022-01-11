SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive barn went up in flames in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The fire broke out along 272nd Street near Roberts Drive, just after 2:30 a.m., Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, but the structure has been deemed unsafe.

Fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to other nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.