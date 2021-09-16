FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers can expect traffic delays due to a 8-car pileup along Interstate 95.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Broward Boulevard, at around 6:40 a.m., Thursday.

One of the cars involved may have been driving in the wrong direction, which will be determined by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.

Some occupants of the cars involved were treated on the scene. No one was transported to the hospital.

Only three right lanes were open to traffic. All lanes have since reopened.

Those who frequent the area were advised to seek alternative routes while crews cleared the scene.

All vehicles involved have been towed from the scene.

