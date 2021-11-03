SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a Southwest Miami-Dade school after a student made a verbal threat.

The threat was made at Atlantis Academy near 9600 Southwest 107th Avenue, at around 9:45 a.m., Wednesday.

The school placed on lockdown and under code red after reports of a gun on the school’s campus.

Police said a gun has not been recovered.

Dozens of Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene.

According to officials, a 17-year-old 11th grader made the verbal threat against a teacher.

It is highly unlikely the teenager will be charged, according to police.

The school’s website states the school is one for children with learning disabilities and other challenges.

7News has reached out to the school for more information on the incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.