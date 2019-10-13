No Contact with Water Advisory issued for select Miami-Dade beaches

MIAMI (WSVN) - A precautionary No Contact with Water Advisory has been issued for three beaches in Miami-Dade.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department issued the warning to South Florida beachgoers on Saturday night.

The beaches and marinas in Virginia Key, Key Biscayne and Fisher Island are under the advisory.

The advisory comes after a power outage at the department’s Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant that led to an overflow of approximately 100,000 gallons of treated and chlorinated waste to spill into the waterway near the facility.

Beachgoers are urged to avoid swimming, fishing and boating until repairs are finished and test results for the water come back clean.

Signs have been posted in the affected areas.

